Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $10, Get $250 FanCash for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a shot at earning up to $250 in FanCash tied to the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup on Oct. 18. This multi-day bonus pays out $50 in FanCash each day for five days when you place qualifying $10 wagers. This offer stands out among today's leading sportsbook promos for college football betting.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for betting Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know before using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Buckeyes-Badgers game:
- New users only, no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required.
- Make a $10 minimum deposit to activate the offer.
- Place one qualifying wager of at least $10 per day (at odds of -500 or longer) for five consecutive days.
- Earn $50 in FanCash for each of the five days, up to a total of $250.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours after each wager settles and is non-withdrawable (expires in seven days).
- Only one $50 FanCash credit can be earned per day (cannot place all five wagers on the same day).
- This offer is not available in New York.
Consider targeting plus-money markets when making your qualifying bets for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin. Since you receive FanCash regardless of outcome, aiming for higher-value bets may help maximize your overall returns while still earning the bonus.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
To claim your FanCash, you must place one qualifying $10+ wager per day on five consecutive days. Here’s how to get started for the Buckeyes-Badgers matchup:
- Register using your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your SSN. Complete email authentication.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code on the website.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Place one qualifying wager of at least $10 (odds -500 or longer) each day for five straight days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash for each day’s qualifying wager, up to $250 total for the five days. FanCash is credited within 72 hours of each wager settling and expires seven days after issuance.
For more details on the platform and user experience, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users
Claim more boosts and bonuses by checking out the promotions section on the Fanatics Sportsbook app.
Compare promos for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Check out more welcome offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.