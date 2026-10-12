Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Bills vs. Rams and MLB Playoffs

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Monday, Oct. 12 brings a loaded sports slate, and the $350 in FanCash welcome offer from Fanatics makes it the perfect time to start betting. New users can claim this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and place their first wagers on the Bills-Rams matchup or any of the MLB playoff games happening throughout the day.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward: deposit at least $10, place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer, and you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days. That adds up to $350 total in bonus funds to use across all the action on Monday and beyond. The Bills-Rams game offers plenty of betting angles, from Josh Allen's passing yards to the Rams' turnover issues, making it an ideal target for your initial $20 bet.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater wager at minimum odds of -500 within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

If you bet $20 on the Bills to cover the spread and they win, you'll pocket your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the Rams pull off the upset, you still get that $50 in FanCash to use on the Dodgers-Brewers or Guardians-Rays games happening the same evening. The beauty of this offer is that you have multiple betting opportunities throughout Monday to maximize your bonus funds.

Fanatics offers competitive sportsbook promos regularly, and this welcome bonus is one of the most generous available. The seven-day structure means you can spread your bonus funds across multiple games and matchups, giving you flexibility to find the best betting opportunities.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday's games

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and start betting on the Bills-Rams game:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to your account. Place a $20 or greater wager at odds of -500 or longer on any market, including the Bills-Rams matchup. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your accumulated FanCash across the MLB playoffs and other sports throughout the week.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how it stacks up against other top sportsbooks.

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and betting boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings, so existing users should check the Promos tab within the Fanatics app to discover daily deals and enhanced odds on popular matchups. Whether you're betting on the Bills-Rams game or the MLB playoffs, you'll find fresh opportunities to boost your potential returns throughout the week.

Fanatics makes it easy to stay informed about new offers by sending push notifications directly to your phone. This means you won't miss limited-time boosts or special promotions tied to major sporting events. The combination of your initial $350 welcome bonus and these ongoing promotions gives you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience on Monday and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.