Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Bills vs. Rams Monday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Monday Night Football brings a compelling matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. New users can $350 in FanCash when they sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Oct. 12. This is an excellent chance to place your first wagers on what shapes up to be a competitive divisional showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Bills vs. Rams

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a straightforward path to earning bonus funds. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of negative 500 or longer, and unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days. That totals $350 in guaranteed FanCash to use across all the sportsbook promos and markets Fanatics offers.

Here's what makes this offer compelling for the Bills-Rams game. If you place a $20 bet on Buffalo to win at negative 110 odds and the Bills pull out a victory, you'll earn your winnings plus begin collecting your daily FanCash rewards. Conversely, if the Rams upset Buffalo, you still unlock your first $50 in FanCash the next day, giving you another opportunity to capitalize on upcoming matchups. The key terms and conditions include:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum negative 500 odds.

Each day's $50 FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

All FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used across Fanatics' full betting menu.

The Bills-Rams matchup serves as your first qualifying bet, meaning this Monday night game kicks off your seven-day earning window. Whether you're backing Josh Allen's explosive playmaking or Sean McVay's offensive scheme, your initial wager on this game counts toward unlocking your complete $350 bonus package.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff on Monday night:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and select "Create Account." Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Complete your account setup with required personal information. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or higher bet on any Bills vs. Rams market at odds of negative 500 or longer. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day.

Once you've completed these steps, you'll have immediate access to your bonus funds and can begin placing bets on the Bills-Rams game and beyond. For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Monday Night Football

Fanatics consistently rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the season. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can discover additional promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include parlay boosts, same-game parlay specials, and odds enhancements tied to major sporting events.

Existing users benefit from regular opportunities to maximize their betting value without needing to make additional deposits. The Promos tab updates frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss out on limited-time offers. Whether you're betting on the Bills-Rams game or planning ahead for future matchups, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar active throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.