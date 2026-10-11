Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Ravens vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Atlanta Falcons have become must-watch television after their explosive offensive performances over the last two weeks. This Sunday, they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a primetime matchup that presents the perfect opportunity to claim a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. New users can earn $350 in FanCash when they sign up on Oct. 11 and place their first qualifying wager on this Ravens-Falcons showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Ravens vs. Falcons

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in total FanCash across seven consecutive days. You'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for a week, with each day's bonus expiring 24 hours after it's issued. To activate this offer, you must deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of registration.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

The offer is not available in New York.

You must use promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to qualify.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your initial qualifying bet must be $20 or more at minimum odds of -500.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Consider this scenario: You place a $20 bet on the Falcons to cover the spread in Sunday's matchup. If your bet wins, you'll have FanCash to use on future wagers throughout the week. If your bet doesn't hit, you still earn your first $50 in FanCash the next day, giving you another opportunity to build your account. The beauty of sportsbook promos like this one is that they provide multiple chances to win throughout the week.

The Ravens arrive in Atlanta without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a left ankle sprain in last week's victory over Tennessee. Backup Tyler Huntley will start, while the Falcons' explosive offense continues to roll with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm. This dynamic matchup offers plenty of betting angles, from point spreads to player props, making it an ideal game to use your initial $20 qualifying bet.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for this game

Signing up for your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Sunday:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first bet of $20 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer before kickoff on Sunday. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to unlock your $50 in FanCash each day.

For a complete breakdown of all features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the week. These promotions often include enhanced odds on popular matchups, parlay boosts, and daily specials that can amplify your winnings. You'll find all available promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers update regularly.

Make sure to check back frequently, especially during major sporting events like Sunday's Ravens-Falcons clash. Fanatics consistently provides ways for loyal bettors to maximize their value, so staying informed about current offers ensures you never miss an opportunity to boost your potential returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.