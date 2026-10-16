Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4
New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.
The Cleveland Guardians hold a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. New bettors can capitalize on this pivotal matchup by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to claim $350 in FanCash when they bet $20 on this game. This welcome offer is available through Oct. 16, giving bettors a chance to back their favorite team with bonus funds.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for Game 4
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days when new users meet the qualifying requirements. After registering with the promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors must place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market within seven days of signing up. Once that initial bet is placed on Game 4 or any other sporting event, users unlock $50 in FanCash daily for the next week, totaling $350.
Here's what you need to know about this offer:
- Register using promo code SIBONUS350 during account creation.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus.
- Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.
- Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 total.
- Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.
- This offer is only available to new users in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
- This offer is not available in New York.
If you back the Guardians and they extend their series lead with a victory, your winnings combine with the daily FanCash rewards to build your bankroll. Even if your initial wager doesn't land, you'll still receive the full $350 in FanCash over the week, giving you multiple opportunities to place bets on upcoming playoff games and other sporting events.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Game 4
Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and start betting on the Rays-Guardians matchup:
- Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and select "Sign Up."
- Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process.
- Complete your account information and verify your identity.
- Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account.
- Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer on Game 4 or any other sporting event within seven days.
- Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day.
For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions
Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the year. These bonuses appear in the "Promos" section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you can browse daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers. Checking this section frequently ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on major sporting events like the ALCS.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.