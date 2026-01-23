Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $2K FanCash Starting With Nuggets vs Bucks Friday Showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Friday's Nuggets vs Bucks matchup. New customers can earn up to $2,000 FanCash through this welcome offer when betting on January 23. This promotion provides value for those looking to explore sportsbook promos while watching Milwaukee face Denver.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Nuggets vs Bucks betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn FanCash when their qualifying wagers lose. Customers must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When these bets settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Nuggets to cover the spread against Milwaukee and the wager loses, you would receive $50 in FanCash. If you placed a $150 bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo to score over his points total and it loses, you would earn $150 in FanCash. The maximum daily FanCash award is $200, so larger losing bets would be capped at that amount.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required for 10 consecutive days.
- Odds must be -500 or longer to qualify.
- FanCash equals the losing wager amount, maximum $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Only losing wagers earn FanCash under this promotion.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's game
Getting started with this welcome offer for the Nuggets vs Bucks game requires completing a simple registration process.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account using your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any Nuggets vs Bucks market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user bonus. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special game-day promotions that can add value to your betting experience. These additional offers often target specific games, player props, or betting markets.
Current customers can find these bonus opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The platform updates these offers regularly, particularly around major sporting events and popular matchups like Friday's contest between Denver and Milwaukee.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.