Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $350 in FanCash for Week 6 College Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 6 college football delivers some of the season's most compelling matchups, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim a $350 in FanCash welcome offer available through Oct. 9. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks this bonus, giving you plenty of capital to wager on marquee games like Georgia versus Alabama and Texas versus Oklahoma.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 6 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days. You'll earn $50 in FanCash daily after placing qualifying bets, making this an excellent opportunity to build your bankroll throughout the week's biggest college football games. The bonus structure rewards consistent betting activity, so you can maximize your action on everything from Friday night's BYU-Iowa State showdown to Saturday's primetime Georgia-Alabama clash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

Offer available only to new users without existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on No. 1 Texas to beat Oklahoma at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday and win. Your initial wager plus winnings go into your account, and you'll receive your first $50 FanCash reward. If that same bet loses, you still earn the daily $50 FanCash, allowing you to continue betting on subsequent games like No. 2 Georgia versus No. 6 Alabama at 7:30 PM ET. This structure means you can explore sportsbook promos across multiple games throughout the weekend without worrying about your initial wager outcome.

The seven-day window gives you ample opportunity to place qualifying bets across Friday's slate (Florida State-Louisville, Iowa-Washington, and Iowa State-BYU), Saturday's noon games (Indiana-Nebraska, Texas A&M-Missouri), the afternoon Red River Rivalry, and the primetime Georgia-Alabama matchup. Each day you place a qualifying bet, you unlock another $50 in FanCash, building your bonus to the full $350 by week's end.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for college football

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and start betting on Week 6 college football:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any Week 6 college football game. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your accumulated FanCash on upcoming college football matchups throughout the weekend.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond your welcome bonus

Your welcome offer is just the beginning of what Fanatics Sportsbook delivers to its users. The sportsbook regularly introduces new bonuses and boosts designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the college football season. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from specific game matchups to player prop bets and parlay boosts.

To discover the latest available promotions, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. There you'll find current offers tailored to ongoing sporting events, including additional college football opportunities beyond Week 6. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable bonus opportunities as the season progresses.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.