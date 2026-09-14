Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 FanCash for Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Patrick Mahomes returns to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Sept. 14, for a pivotal AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. New bettors can take advantage of a up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This is the perfect opportunity to place your first wagers on what promises to be an exciting Monday night showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Broncos vs Chiefs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To qualify, you'll need to place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash bonus funds.

Here's how it works in practice for the Broncos vs Chiefs game: Say you place a $50 wager on Denver to win at minus-200 odds. If the Broncos lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future bets. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue placing qualifying wagers each day through your 10-day window. This structure makes it easy to explore sportsbook promos while building your bankroll.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for up to 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Broncos vs Chiefs matchup on Monday night serves as an ideal starting point for your first qualifying bet. With Denver's defense ranked among the league's best pass rushers and Kansas City's offense featuring Mahomes' return, this game offers plenty of betting angles to explore with your welcome bonus.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday night

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Broncos vs Chiefs:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Select "Sign Up" and provide your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on the Broncos vs Chiefs game or any other sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 total in bonus funds.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from specific sports and leagues to special betting angles and player props. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app after you've created your account.

Existing users benefit from ongoing opportunities to maximize their betting experience. Whether you're looking for enhanced odds on the Broncos vs Chiefs or other NFL matchups, checking the Promos tab ensures you never miss a valuable offer. Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar active, giving loyal bettors plenty of ways to add value to their wagers throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.