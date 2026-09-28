Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 FanCash for Eagles vs. Bears

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Philadelphia Eagles head to Chicago to face the Bears on Monday night, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from Fanatics. New bettors can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 28 by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll while betting on Monday's matchup between two NFC teams heading in opposite directions.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Eagles vs. Bears

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to claim up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days on the platform. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a wager of $1 or more at odds of minus-500 or longer on any sports market. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, which you can use on future wagers.

Let's say you bet $50 on the Eagles to cover the spread against Chicago on Monday night. If Philadelphia wins and covers, you keep your winnings. If the Eagles fall short and your bet loses, Fanatics credits $50 in FanCash to your account. You can then use that bonus on Day 2 of the offer to place another wager on any sport. This process repeats for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning you up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager $1 or more on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive your stake back as FanCash (up to $100 per day) if your bet loses.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Eagles enter Monday's game undefeated at 2-0, while the Bears sit at 1-1 after a disappointing loss to Minnesota. Chicago's quarterback situation remains uncertain with Caleb Williams dealing with a hamstring injury and backup Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol, potentially leaving third-stringer Case Keenum to start. This creates an intriguing matchup where Philadelphia's strong defense could take advantage of Chicago's offensive instability.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Eagles vs. Bears:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to begin registration. Provide your personal information and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the sign-up process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Monday Night Football and select your first wager on the Eagles vs. Bears matchup. Place a bet of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 days to maximize your bonus potential.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Monday's game

Fanatics doesn't stop with the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the week. You'll find these ongoing promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section, where you can discover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific bonuses.

These promotions change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets. Whether you're betting on Monday Night Football or any other sporting event, Fanatics keeps its loyal players engaged with fresh offers and enhanced odds on popular matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.