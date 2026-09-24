Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 FanCash for Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Thursday night brings an NFC matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users through Sept. 24. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you wager on the Packers' home opener against Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons while earning bonus funds.

How the Falcons vs. Packers Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as bonus funds, up to $100 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Packers to win Thursday night and the Falcons pull off an upset, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. Conversely, if you wager $75 on an Atlanta victory and Green Bay wins, you'll get $75 back as bonus funds. The offer repeats for 10 days, meaning you can claim this bonus on Thursday's game and continue earning through the following week.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

Fanatics regularly features sportsbook promos that reward both new and existing customers. This welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while betting on compelling Thursday Night Football action.

How to claim your bonus for Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday night

Claiming your Fanatics welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on the Packers-Falcons matchup.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Thursday's Falcons vs. Packers game and select your wager. Place a bet of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds.

For more details on the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Thursday's game

Fanatics doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly introduces new bonuses, boosts, and promotions for existing users throughout the season. You'll find these ongoing offers by checking the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where the platform highlights limited-time deals and enhanced odds on popular matchups.

Whether you're betting on the Falcons' offensive resurgence with Michael Penix Jr. or the Packers' comeback ability, Fanatics keeps the value flowing. Existing customers can take advantage of seasonal promotions, parlay boosts, and sport-specific incentives that enhance their betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.