Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Cowboys vs. Commanders

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in a primetime matchup that presents the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome bonus. The up to $1,000 in FanCash offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is available through Sept. 20, and new users can put this bonus toward bets on this divisional showdown. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for eligible new bettors looking to maximize their action on Sunday night.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Colts vs. Chiefs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To qualify, you'll need to place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, which you can use on future wagers.

Here's how this works in practice for the Colts-Chiefs game: Suppose you place a $50 bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread at minus-110 odds. If Kansas City wins, you keep your winnings. If Indianapolis pulls off the upset, you receive $50 in FanCash to use on other bets. You can repeat this process each day for 10 days, building your bonus balance to a maximum of $1,000 across all sportsbook promos .

The offer comes with specific terms and conditions you should understand before claiming:

This welcome offer is only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users without an existing account.

You must use the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wagers must be placed at odds of minus-500 or longer to earn FanCash.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

You must complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

Kenneth Walker III's dominant performance in Kansas City's season-opening victory over Denver showed why the Chiefs are legitimate contenders this season. The running back rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, proving he's worth every penny of his three-year, $43.1 million contract. Meanwhile, the Colts face a must-win situation after their embarrassing 41-23 home loss to Baltimore, where they were outgained 506-251 and recorded zero tackles for loss. This matchup on Sunday night presents an ideal opportunity to test your betting strategy with the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday's game

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Colts vs. Chiefs:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open a new account. Provide your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer for the Colts-Chiefs game. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 total. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on how Fanatics Sportsbook compares to other platforms, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what Fanatics Sportsbook provides to its users. Fanatics regularly rolls out bonus bets, profit boosts, and other promotional offers designed to reward both new and existing customers. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll discover updated deals and limited-time offers tailored to current sporting events.

Whether you're looking to maximize your action on Sunday night's Colts-Chiefs matchup or explore other betting opportunities throughout the week, Fanatics Sportsbook keeps its promotional calendar fresh and competitive. Check back regularly in the app to ensure you're taking advantage of every available bonus and boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.