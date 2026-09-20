Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 2 Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 2 Sunday delivers must-watch matchups across the early and late windows, making it the perfect time to claim a welcome offer. The up to $1,000 in FanCash available through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on Sept. 20 gives new bettors a chance to maximize their action on some of the week's biggest games. Whether you're eyeing the Bengals-Texans showdown or the primetime Colts-Chiefs clash, this welcome offer lets you get started with confidence.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 2 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users the chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, which you can use on future wagers. You can repeat this process daily for your first 10 days on the platform, building your bankroll with each bet you place on games like Bengals-Texans or any other matchup during Week 2 Sunday.

The beauty of this offer is its flexibility. Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Bengals to cover the spread against Houston on Sunday at 1 PM ET. If Cincinnati doesn't deliver, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on another Week 2 game like Vikings-Bears or the late-window Commanders-Cowboys matchup. Conversely, if your Bengals bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building on that success throughout the day's slate.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for up to 10 days.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is ideal for bettors looking to explore the platform without pressure. You can test different betting strategies on Week 2 Sunday's loaded slate, from the early-window anchor Bengals-Texans matchup to the primetime Colts-Chiefs showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NFL Week 2 Sunday

Getting started with Fanatics is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin betting on NFL Week 2 Sunday:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer, targeting games like Bengals-Texans or Vikings-Bears. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what Fanatics provides to its bettors. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus and placed bets on NFL Week 2 Sunday games, the sportsbook continues to reward loyalty with ongoing promotions and boosts. Fanatics regularly releases new bonuses, enhanced odds, and special promotions designed to give existing users extra value on their wagers.

To discover these additional offers, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find a curated list of current promotions updated regularly, ensuring you always have fresh opportunities to maximize your betting experience. Whether it's a boost on a specific game or a bonus tied to a particular sport, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar active throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.