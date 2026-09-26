Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Texas vs. Tennessee

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Arch Manning is heading to Knoxville for the first time in his life, and you can join the excitement by betting on Texas vs. Tennessee with up to $1,000 in FanCash . The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer perfect for this SEC showdown on Saturday, Sept. 26. New users can earn bonus funds across their first 10 days, making this the ideal time to start betting on college football's biggest matchups.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Texas vs. Tennessee

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, starting with the Texas-Tennessee game on Saturday.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Texas to cover the spread against Tennessee at -110 odds. If the Longhorns don't cover, you'll get $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. Conversely, if Texas wins and covers, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying bet the next day. This structure allows you to build your bankroll while enjoying multiple opportunities across the college football slate.

Key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer include:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum -500 odds.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Longhorns-Volunteers game

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Provide a valid government-issued ID and complete the identity verification process. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer for the Texas-Tennessee game. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process daily for up to 10 days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses and boosts

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and parlay specials that you can access anytime. Simply navigate to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see all available offers for college football, NFL, and other sports.

These promotions change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value. Whether you're wagering on Texas's high-powered offense or Tennessee's defensive efforts, Fanatics keeps the excitement going with fresh incentives throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.