Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 for Chargers-Ravens and NBA Monday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash as of Monday, Nov. 16. New users can place their first qualifying wager on Monday Night Football or the eight-game NBA slate.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Monday Night Football and NBA

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users for building a daily betting habit over one week. Your first wager on Chargers vs. Ravens or any of Monday's NBA games counts as Day 1 of the seven-day offer. That first bet unlocks $50 in FanCash, and you earn another $50 each day you bet for a total of $350.

Jacoby Brissett makes his first start for Baltimore after the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to long-term injuries. The Chargers are still searching for their first win, but the Ravens have been outscored 117-43 during a four-game skid. It is a tricky matchup to handicap, which makes it a great Day 1 pick. If you prefer hardwood, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets visiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat is another marquee option.

Here is the key fine print for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

The offer is only for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with promo code SIBONUS350 to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Your qualifying bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY. It is not available in New York.

Let's say you put your $20 on the Ravens moneyline for Monday Night Football. If Brissett and Baltimore win, your bet pays out, and you still collect your $50 in FanCash for the day. If the Chargers pull off the upset, your wager loses, but you still unlock the same $50 in FanCash for placing a qualifying bet.

The result of your first bet does not change the bonus. What matters is that you come back and place a qualifying bet each day for the next six days to collect the full $350. If you like comparing welcome bonuses, you can browse more sportsbook promos before you decide.

Monday Night Football and NBA odds for your first Fanatics bet

Here are the current Fanatics odds for two of Monday's top games, including the Monday Night Football matchup that can serve as Day 1 of your offer:

Chargers at Ravens (8:15 PM ET): The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites. The moneyline is Chargers +180 and Ravens -220, and the total is set at 38.5.

Magic at Celtics (7:00 PM ET): Boston is the heavy favorite on the moneyline at -285, while Orlando is listed at +285.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Chargers vs. Ravens

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your Day 1 wager on Monday Night Football or an NBA game:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Chargers vs. Ravens or your preferred NBA game and place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Collect your first $50 in FanCash, then place a qualifying bet each day for the next six days to earn the full $350.

I like to set a daily reminder so I do not miss a day, since each FanCash reward has a short window to use. Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not stop once you finish the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for returning customers on big games across the NFL, NBA and beyond.

To see what is available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos tab. Check back often, because new offers appear throughout the week, and they can add extra value to your betting slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.