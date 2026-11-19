New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 and bet $20 on Colts vs. Texans to unlock $350 in FanCash . This welcome offer is live as of Thursday, Nov. 19, and takes just minutes to activate.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Colts vs. Texans

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built for new users who want a strong start. Register with code SIBONUS350, deposit at least $10 and place a $20 wager on any market at odds of -500 or longer. Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football is the perfect game for that first bet.

Your first bet on the Colts-Texans game counts as day 1 of the offer. From there, you return each day for a week and place a qualifying bet to unlock $50 in FanCash daily. Seven days of play adds up to $350 in total.

Here are the key terms to know before you jump in:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

The promo code SIBONUS350 must be entered during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer, and Colts vs. Texans is the target for that day 1 bet.

You earn $50 in FanCash for each day you place a qualifying bet, for a total of $350 over seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so plan to use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you back the Texans on the moneyline for your $20 wager and Houston wins. You collect your winnings and still get your first $50 in FanCash. Say you take the Colts and they fall short in Houston. The $20 wager still counts toward the offer, and the $50 FanCash reward is still yours.

That is the beauty of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo. Your win or loss on Indianapolis and Houston does not change the FanCash you earn, as long as you meet the daily bet requirements. For more ways to boost your bankroll, browse the best sportsbook promos available right now.

Colts vs. Texans odds: A divisional clash with a big spread

Here is how Fanatics lists the AFC South matchup for Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Colts +525, Texans -750.

Spread: Texans -12.5.

Total: 43.5.

Houston (3-6) is a heavy favorite despite a disappointing season. Indianapolis (3-7) snapped a five-game skid last week but has struggled through the air, with quarterback Daniel Jones throwing an NFL-worst 12 interceptions. Remember that the moneyline on Houston sits at -750, so check your odds against the -500 minimum before you lock in your qualifying bet.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Colts vs. Texans

Getting started takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus and place your first bet on Thursday Night Football:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start registration. Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 when you create your new account. Make a deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Colts vs. Texans in the NFL section and place a wager of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the app, markets and features before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after Colts vs. Texans

The fun does not stop once you finish the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts and other special deals for players who already have an account.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers pop up around big games, and you can keep the value coming long after the Colts and Texans finish their AFC South showdown.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.