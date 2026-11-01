Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Eagles vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can claim a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to earn $350 in FanCash this Nov. 1 when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders for Sunday Night Football. Both teams are desperate to snap lengthy losing streaks, making this NFC East matchup an ideal opportunity to place your first wager with Fanatics Sportsbook's new-user promo.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Eagles vs. Commanders

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days, with $50 awarded daily after you place qualifying bets. You'll unlock your first $50 in FanCash immediately after wagering $20 or more on any market with minimum odds of -500 during the Eagles-Commanders game. From there, you'll earn an additional $50 each day for the next six days by placing qualifying bets on any sport.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

New users only; existing account holders are ineligible.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer on the Eagles-Commanders matchup.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days.

Each day's $50 FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit usable only for wagering.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's walk through a scenario: You deposit $10 and place a $25 bet on the Eagles to cover the spread against Washington at -110 odds. If the Eagles win, you collect your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the Eagles fall short, you still earn the $50 FanCash reward, which you can use to bet on Monday's games or any other sport throughout the week. Either way, you have six more days to earn an additional $300 in FanCash by placing daily qualifying bets.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday Night Football

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Eagles-Commanders game:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20+ bet at -500 odds or longer on any market during the Eagles vs. Commanders game. Receive your initial $50 in FanCash immediately after your qualifying wager. Return daily for the next six days to place qualifying bets and earn $50 in FanCash each day.

For more details on Fanatics Sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Sunday Night Football

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can discover additional daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions give you plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.