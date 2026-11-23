Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash. New users who sign up by Monday, Nov. 23 can start with tonight's 10-game NBA slate or Bengals-Commanders on Monday Night Football.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and Monday Night Football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with $350 in FanCash after a $20 wager. Your first bet counts as day 1 of the offer. I would use tonight's Oklahoma City at Indiana game at 7:30 PM ET, or Cincinnati at Washington on ESPN at 8:15 PM ET, as that first qualifying wager.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo pays out in daily installments instead of one lump sum. After your first qualifying bet, you earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, which adds up to $350. Many sportsbook promos pay out all at once, so this daily structure rewards bettors who return each day.

Here are the key terms for the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is open only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying bet must be $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You must place your qualifying bet within seven days of signing up.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

Each daily $50 reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

The offer is available only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you place your $20 bet on Cincinnati to cover the 6.5-point spread against Washington. If the Bengals cover, you collect your winnings on that wager. If they fall short, you still unlock the $50 FanCash reward for day 1 and keep earning the rest of the $350 by betting daily.

The Bengals have plenty of support in this matchup. They have scored at least 31 points in five straight games and average 30.9 points per game. Joe Burrow has completed 73.4% of his passes against the blitz this season, which puts him in a strong spot against Washington's frequent pressure.

The NBA slate offers another way to qualify. Oklahoma City has lost five of seven and visits an Indiana team that has dropped four straight without Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, so tonight's finals carry plenty of uncertainty.

Thunder at Pacers odds for NBA and Monday Night Football betting

Here is how Fanatics lines up the Oklahoma City at Indiana matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET as part of tonight's NBA slate:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City -196, Indiana +166.

Spread: Oklahoma City -5.

Total: 222.5 points.

All of these markets sit within the -500 odds minimum, so any of them can qualify for the welcome offer. Oklahoma City opened as the favorite even with several players unavailable in Sunday's 123-113 loss at Miami. Indiana is a sizable underdog at home as it looks to snap a four-game skid.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350

Signing up takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before tonight's games begin. Follow these steps to lock in the offer and place your first bet on NBA or Monday Night Football action:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Choose a market on Thunder at Pacers, Bengals at Commanders or any other game that offers odds of -500 or longer. Place a wager of $20 or more within seven days of signing up. This counts as bet 1. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily, for a total of $350.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for a closer look at the app, markets and rewards program.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is only the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for bettors who already have an account, and many of them tie into major games like tonight's NBA slate and Monday Night Football.

To find current deals, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers tend to appear around big matchups and marquee sports weekends.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.