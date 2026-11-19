Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Thursday, Nov. 19, to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash. New users can use it on a four-game NBA slate and Thursday Night Football, all within one big evening of action.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA games and Thursday Night Football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a welcome offer for new users that turns a $20 wager into $350 in FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo pays out over seven days, and Thursday's action serves as your first qualifying bet. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus beats most other sportsbook promos for sheer value.

Thursday gives you plenty of choices. Four NBA games tip off at 8 PM ET, led by the New York Knicks at the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA TV. Portland visits Milwaukee, Los Angeles plays at San Antonio and Golden State visits Memphis. Then Indianapolis visits Houston on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video.

Here is how the offer works once you register with code SIBONUS350:

The offer is available only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be at least $20 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued.

FanCash is a non-withdrawable bonus that expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you place your $20 bet on Knicks vs. Timberwolves on Thursday night. If your pick wins, you collect your payout based on the odds, and your first $50 in FanCash unlocks. If your pick loses, you still qualify for the bonus because the offer depends on placing the bet, not on winning it.

The same applies if you choose Colts vs. Texans instead. A winning ticket pays out at the posted odds, while a losing ticket still counts as your day one wager. From there, you return each day for six more days and place another qualifying bet to unlock the rest of your FanCash.

I like that the daily structure keeps you engaged all week. Thursday's big slate is a great starting point, and Friday's NBA schedule or weekend football can fill in the remaining days. Just remember that each $50 reward expires 24 hours after it arrives, so use it quickly.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves odds: the headliner of Thursday's NBA games and Thursday Night Football slate

Knicks vs. Timberwolves is the lone nationally televised game on Thursday's NBA schedule, making it a natural first bet for your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Here is where the market stands at Fanatics for the 8 PM ET tipoff:

Moneyline: Knicks -121, Timberwolves +103.

Spread: Knicks -1.5.

Total: 217.

The Knicks are slight favorites on the road, and the spread sits at just 1.5 points. Every option here falls inside the -500 minimum odds, so any of these markets qualifies for the offer.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for tonight's games

Signing up takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before the 8 PM ET tipoffs. Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start your registration. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 when prompted during sign-up. Fund your account with a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Place a $20 or larger bet on Knicks vs. Timberwolves, Colts vs. Texans or any other market at -500 odds or longer. Return each day for seven days and place a qualifying bet to unlock $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours before it expires.

Want to know more before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for a closer look at the app, markets and features.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The fun does not stop once you use your welcome bonus. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across the NBA, NFL and other major sports.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear around big games and busy slates like Thursday's NBA and football doubleheader.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to participate. Offer availability varies by state.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.