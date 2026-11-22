New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on NFL Week 11 Sunday. New users can claim this offer as of Sunday, Nov. 22. Pick a game from the 11-game slate and start earning.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 11 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with $350 in FanCash spread across seven days. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo starts with your first qualifying bet on Sunday's NFL action, which counts as day 1. Think of it as a one-week drive down the field, with a $50 score on each day.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the strongest among current sportsbook promos . Register with code SIBONUS350, make a deposit of at least $10, and place a $20 or larger bet on any market at odds of -500 or longer. Sunday's slate gives you plenty of options, from Chiefs vs. Cardinals to the 49ers and Vikings in Mexico City.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available to new users only, meaning anyone without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with promo code SIBONUS350 to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is a non-withdrawable bonus, and the full bonus window expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you place your $20 bet on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. If the Bills win, you collect your payout based on the odds, and you still earn the $50 FanCash reward for day 1. If the Dolphins pull off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive the $50 in FanCash for placing a qualifying bet.

The same logic applies if you back the 49ers or Vikings on Sunday night. Win or lose, the qualifying wager on Sunday starts the clock. You then return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to unlock the rest of the $350.

Check the NFL Week 11 Sunday odds before you lock in your first bet

Here is a look at three early Sunday matchups on the NFL Week 11 Sunday slate, with odds from Fanatics Sportsbook. All three games kick off at 1:00 PM ET.

Saints at Bears: Chicago is favored by 11.5 points. The moneyline is Saints +460 and Bears -650, with a total of 48.5.

Buccaneers at Lions: Detroit is favored by 6 points. The moneyline is Buccaneers +225 and Lions -280, with a total of 45.5.

Dolphins at Bills: Buffalo is favored by 16 points. The moneyline is Dolphins +900 and Bills -1500, with a total of 44.5.

Keep the -500 minimum in mind when you pick your qualifying bet. Heavy favorites like the Bills at -1500 on the moneyline do not meet that threshold. A spread or total bet in this range can qualify instead.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 11 Sunday

Claiming your $350 in FanCash takes just a few minutes, and you can lock in your first bet before Sunday's early kickoffs. Follow these steps to get started:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Choose a game from the NFL Week 11 Sunday slate, such as Steelers at Eagles or Ravens at Panthers. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. This is your day 1 bet. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily, for a total of $350. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for details on features, markets and more.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The fun does not stop once you use your welcome bonus. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, so there is often something new waiting for your next bet.

To find the latest deals, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, especially on busy NFL Sundays, since new offers can drop at any time.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.