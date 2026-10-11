Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 5

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 5 delivers some of the best matchups of the season, and there's no better time to join Fanatics than Oct. 11. New bettors can claim a $350 in FanCash welcome offer using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. Whether you're eyeing the 49ers-Seahawks showdown or the Bears-Packers rivalry game, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you plenty of bonus funds to explore.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 5 betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward and generous. You'll deposit at least $10, place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer, and unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days. That totals $350 in bonus funds you can deploy across the entire Week 5 slate, from the early London kickoff between the Eagles and Jaguars all the way through Sunday Night Football.

Here's what makes this offer compelling: your bonus funds arrive in daily increments, which means you can strategically use them throughout the week. If you bet the Eagles-Jaguars matchup on Sunday morning and lose, you'll still have $50 in FanCash waiting for you the next day to use on another game. Conversely, if you win your initial wager on the Bears-Packers game at 1 PM ET, you can pocket those winnings while your daily FanCash bonus continues to accumulate.

The terms and conditions you need to know:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater wager at minimum -500 odds within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that daily bonus structures like this one offer flexibility. You're not locked into using all your bonus funds on a single game or event. Instead, you can spread your FanCash across multiple Week 5 matchups, whether that's the 49ers-Seahawks battle for NFC West supremacy or the Ravens-Falcons Sunday Night Football clash.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 5

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Week 5 action begins:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or app and create a new account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first wager of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any Week 5 game, such as the 49ers-Seahawks matchup or Bears-Packers rivalry game. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your accumulated FanCash on additional Week 5 bets or carry it forward to future NFL action.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how it stacks up against other leading sportsbooks.

Additional bonuses and promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook

Your welcome offer is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out additional bonuses, boosts, and promotions for existing users throughout the NFL season. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers designed to enhance your betting experience. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you can browse all active offers and apply them to your upcoming bets on Week 5 games and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.