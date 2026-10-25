Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 7 Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 7 Sunday delivers marquee matchups across every time slot, and you can maximize your betting experience with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim $350 in FanCash on Oct. 25 by using promo code SIBONUS350. Whether you're eyeing the Bengals-Ravens AFC North showdown or the primetime Chiefs-Seahawks clash, this welcome offer gives you the bankroll to explore multiple betting angles throughout the day.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 7 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash over seven consecutive days when you meet the initial requirements. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer, and then unlock $50 in FanCash daily for the next week. This structure means you can start your bonus on NFL Week 7 Sunday and continue building your bankroll through the following week of games.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

This offer is available only to new users in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The offer is not available in New York.

You must use promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Your initial $20 wager must have minimum odds of -500 or longer.

You'll earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it quickly on upcoming games.

Let's say you place your first $20 bet on the Packers-Lions matchup at 4:25 PM ET, one of the best games on the Sunday slate. If your bet wins, you'll have additional funds to deploy on the Chiefs-Seahawks primetime game at 8:20 PM ET. If your initial bet doesn't land, you'll still unlock your first $50 in FanCash the next day, giving you another opportunity to find value across the NFL schedule. The key is placing that qualifying wager within seven days of signing up, then returning daily to claim your FanCash rewards before they expire.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' structure stands out because it rewards consistent engagement rather than a single large bonus. The daily FanCash approach lets you test different betting strategies throughout the week without pressure to deploy everything at once.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NFL Week 7

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and place your first bets on Sunday's slate:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 wager or more on any game with minimum odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return to your account each day for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward before it expires. Use your daily FanCash on upcoming NFL games and other sports throughout the week.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how it stacks up against other leading sportsbooks.

Additional bonuses and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to reward both new and existing users throughout the season. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and special event bonuses that can enhance your betting experience on major games like those on NFL Week 7 Sunday.

To discover these ongoing promotions, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. This hub updates regularly with fresh opportunities, so checking back frequently ensures you never miss a valuable boost or bonus. Whether you're betting on divisional matchups like Bengals-Ravens or the high-profile Chiefs-Seahawks primetime game, Fanatics keeps new ways to maximize your value in front of you.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.