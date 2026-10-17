Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Notre Dame vs. BYU:

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

No. 2 Notre Dame travels to Provo to face No. 8 BYU on Saturday in one of the most anticipated matchups of the college football season. New bettors can claim a $350 in FanCash welcome offer with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. This is the perfect opportunity to place your first wager on a top-10 showdown with major College Football Playoff implications.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Notre Dame vs. BYU

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you meet the offer requirements. After registering with the promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, you'll place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. Once you complete that initial bet on the Notre Dame vs. BYU game, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Promo code SIBONUS350 must be entered during account registration.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater wager at minimum -500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on Notre Dame to cover the spread against BYU at -110 odds. If the Fighting Irish win and cover, your bet wins and you collect your winnings. You'll then have access to your first $50 in FanCash that day. If your initial bet loses, you still unlock the $50 FanCash reward, allowing you to continue betting on college football throughout the week. This structure gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll as you place qualifying bets daily through the seven-day period.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Saturday's game

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Notre Dame vs. BYU:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or greater wager on the Notre Dame vs. BYU game at odds of -500 or longer. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on additional college football bets before each day's reward expires.

For more details on what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the new-user promo

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly introduces new promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and settled your bets on Notre Dame vs. BYU, you can discover additional bonuses by visiting the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating offers give you extra value on future wagers across college football and other sports.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo provides an excellent entry point for bettors looking to experience the platform while wagering on marquee matchups like Saturday's Notre Dame vs. BYU contest. With $350 in FanCash available and a straightforward claiming process, you'll be positioned to maximize your betting experience during one of the season's most compelling games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.