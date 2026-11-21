New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash on SMU vs. Notre Dame. New users who sign up as of Nov. 21 can turn one wager on Saturday's 7:30 PM ET kickoff into a week of rewards.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for SMU vs. Notre Dame

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a welcome offer built for new users. I like that it rewards you for coming back, not just for placing one bet. Your first wager on SMU vs. Notre Dame counts as Day 1 of the seven-day reward window.

Here is how the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo breaks down. Register with code SIBONUS350, deposit at least $10 and wager $20 or more on any market at -500 odds or longer. Then you unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, which adds up to $350.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is only available to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days by placing a qualifying bet daily, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you place your $20 qualifying bet on Notre Dame to beat SMU on Saturday. If the Fighting Irish win, you collect your payout and still earn FanCash. If SMU pulls the upset and your bet loses, you still unlock the first $50 in FanCash, as long as you meet the deposit and wager requirements.

Be careful with your odds, though. Notre Dame is a heavy favorite, and a straight moneyline bet on the Irish sits well beyond the -500 minimum. For this offer, a spread or total bet on the game is the cleaner way to qualify. Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to see how this welcome offer stacks up.

This matchup gives you plenty to weigh. Notre Dame (9-1) has scored 41, 31 and 35 points in its last three games, led by quarterback CJ Carr and his 23 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. SMU (7-3) is coming off a 49-7 loss to Wake Forest, and Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee says he wants to see what his team is made of against an elite opponent. Kevin Jennings has thrown for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns, so the Mustangs can score if they avoid their own mistakes.

SMU vs. Notre Dame odds: Can the Mustangs stun South Bend?

Here are the Fanatics odds for SMU vs. Notre Dame, set for 7:30 PM ET on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.:

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1150, SMU +823.

Spread: Notre Dame -20.

Total: 57 points.

Odds can move before kickoff, so check the Fanatics Sportsbook app for the latest numbers. A 20-point spread is steep, but Notre Dame beat Boston College 41-7 last week. The total of 57 fits two quarterbacks who have thrown a combined 49 touchdown passes this season.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your bonus before Saturday's kickoff:

Click any link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find SMU vs. Notre Dame in the college football section of the app. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. This counts as Day 1 of your seven-day reward window. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily, for a total of $350. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it before it expires.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for a closer look at the app, markets and rewards program.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for bettors who already have an account, and these change often around big games and weekly slates.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. I check it before every major college football Saturday so I never miss a boosted line or a new reward.

Must be 21+ and located in an eligible state. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.