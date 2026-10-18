Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Texans vs. Jaguars in London

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer this Sunday when the Houston Texans travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South showdown. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on Oct. 20. This is the perfect opportunity to place your first wager on what promises to be a competitive matchup across the Atlantic.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Texans vs. Jaguars

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash through a seven-day bonus structure. After you register with code SIBONUS350 and make a qualifying deposit, you'll place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. Once you complete that initial bet, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Here's what makes this offer compelling for the Texans-Jaguars matchup: imagine you bet $20 on Houston to cover the spread. If the Texans win by more than the projected margin, you've won your initial wager and immediately start earning your daily FanCash rewards. Even if that first bet doesn't land, you still receive your $50 daily bonus for the next week, giving you additional funds to place bets on other games and sports.

The terms and conditions you need to know include:

This offer is only available to new users without an existing Fanatics account.

You must use promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your initial wager must be $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer.

You'll earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, expiring 24 hours after issuance.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY (not available in New York).

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that this structure gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll. The Texans-Jaguars game serves as your entry point, and the daily FanCash rewards extend your betting opportunities throughout the week.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday's game

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff on Sunday:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on the Texans vs. Jaguars game at odds of -500 or longer. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers to its users. The sportsbook regularly features additional promotions, parlay boosts, and enhanced odds on major sporting events throughout the year. These ongoing offers give you consistent opportunities to maximize your betting value beyond your initial sign-up bonus.

To discover what promotions are currently available, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find daily deals, sport-specific boosts, and limited-time offers that can enhance your betting experience. Whether you're betting on the Texans-Jaguars game or upcoming matchups, checking this section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add extra value to your wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.