Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Texas A&M and No. 14 Missouri square off Saturday in a crucial SEC matchup, and you can maximize your betting action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim $350 in FanCash when they bet $20 on this game or any other sports market through Oct. 10. This welcome offer gives you plenty of opportunities to back your picks on what should be a competitive conference battle in Columbia, Missouri.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you register with code SIBONUS350 and place a qualifying wager. You'll earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, giving you multiple chances to build your bankroll as the Aggies and Tigers battle it out. This offer is available exclusively to new users in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

You must wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of -500.

Each day's $50 FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it quickly.

The entire $350 bonus expires after seven days.

This offer is not available in New York.

If you bet $20 on Texas A&M to cover the spread and the Aggies pull off the upset, you'll unlock your first $50 in FanCash immediately. Even if that wager doesn't hit, you'll still earn the $50 reward for day one, allowing you to continue betting on the remaining six days of the promotion. The beauty of sportsbook promos like this is that they give you multiple opportunities to find winning bets across different sports and matchups throughout the week.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for this SEC showdown

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Texas A&M vs. Missouri:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or higher bet at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market within seven days of signing up. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to earn $50 in FanCash each day, totaling $350. Use your daily FanCash rewards before they expire in 24 hours to maximize your betting opportunities.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond this welcome offer

Your betting journey doesn't end with the welcome bonus. Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts designed to reward both new and existing users throughout the sports calendar. You can discover these ongoing offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions tailored to major events. Whether you're betting on college football, the NFL, or any other sport, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh and exciting for all bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.