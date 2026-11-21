New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash this Week 12 college football Saturday. This offer is live as of Saturday, Nov. 21. Place your first wager on a game like BYU at Kansas or Ohio State at Nebraska to start.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 12 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a strong pick for football fans on a loaded Saturday. You bet $20 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and Fanatics rewards you with $50 in FanCash each day for seven days. That adds up to $350 in total. Your Week 12 college football wager counts as bet 1 of the seven-day run.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built for bettors who want a week of value from one sign-up. Compared with other sportsbook promos , the daily payout structure gives you a reason to come back and keep betting through the rest of the college football season. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus pays out in FanCash, which is not withdrawable.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first qualifying bet must be $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how it plays out with a Week 12 wager. Say I place a $20 bet on BYU to beat Kansas on Saturday. If BYU wins, I collect my winnings and still unlock the first $50 in FanCash. If Kansas pulls the upset and my bet loses, I still get that $50 in FanCash for placing a qualifying wager, and I can keep going with daily bets.

The same logic applies to any game on the Saturday slate. A bet on Ohio State at Nebraska or on the Georgia and South Carolina showdown counts the same way. The result of your first bet does not change the FanCash you earn, so what matters is placing a qualifying wager each day.

Timing matters because the daily rewards expire fast. Each $50 FanCash reward lasts only 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so plan to use it quickly. Place your qualifying bets within seven days of signing up to collect the full $350.

Week 12 college football Saturday odds on Fanatics Sportsbook

Week 12 college football Saturday offers plenty of options for your first qualifying bet. These Fanatics Sportsbook odds are for three early matchups and could change before kickoff:

BYU at Kansas (12:00 PM ET): BYU is -209 on the moneyline and Kansas is +189. The spread is BYU -5.5 and the total is 47.5.

Ohio State at Nebraska (12:00 PM ET): Ohio State is -153 on the moneyline and Nebraska is +135. The spread is Ohio State -3 and the total is 42.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (12:00 PM ET): Wake Forest is -1515 on the moneyline and Georgia Tech is +975. The spread is Wake Forest -21 and the total is 57.

Remember that your qualifying bet must be at odds of -500 or longer. A heavy favorite like Wake Forest on the moneyline at -1515 would not qualify, but BYU, Ohio State, or the spread and total markets on any of these games would.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Week 12 college football

Signing up takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before the noon kickoffs. Follow these steps to activate the offer and bet on Saturday's college football action:

Click the link in this article to go to Fanatics Sportsbook and start registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Pick a Week 12 game, such as BYU at Kansas or Ohio State at Nebraska, and place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily, for a total of $350.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how it stacks up.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the start. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, so there is often something new to grab after you finish the seven-day run.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. That tab lists every active offer, so check it often as the college football season moves toward the playoff and the rest of the sports calendar heats up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.