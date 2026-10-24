Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Week 8 College Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 8 college football delivers some of the season's best matchups, and there's no better time to join Fanatics than Oct. 24. New bettors can claim a $350 in FanCash welcome offer using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. Whether you're eyeing Indiana at Michigan or the marquee Ole Miss versus Texas showdown, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you the bankroll to make your picks count.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 8 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward and generous. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying wager of $20 or more at odds of negative 500 or longer, and unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days. That totals $350 in bonus funds to use across the entire slate of college football games throughout the week.

Here's what makes this offer compelling for Week 8: imagine you place your initial $20 bet on Indiana to cover against Michigan at noon ET. If Indiana wins, you've already built momentum with your account. If the Hoosiers fall short, you still have six more days of $50 FanCash rewards waiting for you. You could use those funds on the Texas A&M versus Alabama matchup at 3:30 PM ET, or save them for the prime-time Ole Miss versus Texas game at 7:30 PM ET. The flexibility lets you chase value across the entire weekend of college football action.

The sportsbook promos landscape is crowded, but Fanatics stands out with this daily reward structure. Here are the key terms you need to know:

This offer is available only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics account.

Use promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Place a $20 or more wager on any sports market with minimum negative 500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit that you use for betting only.

The offer is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The timing of this offer aligns perfectly with Week 8's marquee matchups. Whether you're backing the Crimson Tide to bounce back against Texas A&M or loading up on the Houston versus Utah late-night showdown at 10:15 PM ET, you'll have fresh FanCash to deploy every single day.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for college football

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Week 8 college football:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first bet of $20 or more at odds of negative 500 or longer on any college football game from Week 8. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your accumulated FanCash across the full slate of college football action throughout the week.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 8

Fanatics doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts designed to give existing users extra value on their wagers. You'll find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh frequently.

From parlay boosts to profit-boost tokens, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar packed throughout the college football season. Make sure to check back regularly so you don't miss out on limited-time opportunities to maximize your betting power on future games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.