Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash on Missouri vs. Georgia

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash as of Nov. 14. Place your first wager on Missouri vs. Georgia to start unlocking the bonus today.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Missouri vs. Georgia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a strong pick among current sportsbook promos . It rewards you for betting $20 or more, then keeps paying out FanCash over the following week. Missouri vs. Georgia can serve as your day one wager.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built around a daily FanCash schedule. After your first qualifying bet, you unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days. That adds up to $350 in total.

Here are the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY only.

The offer is not available in New York.

Here is how the first bet could play out. Say you put $20 on Georgia to cover the spread against Missouri. If the Bulldogs cover, you collect your winnings and still unlock your daily FanCash.

If Missouri covers or pulls the upset instead, you lose your $20 wager. The $350 in FanCash still arrives in $50 daily installments as long as you place a qualifying bet each day. Winning or losing on Missouri vs. Georgia does not change the bonus schedule.

Georgia has beaten Missouri 10 straight times, and the Bulldogs are coming off a 42-7 rout of Ole Miss. Missouri brings the SEC's top rusher in Jamal Roberts and a sharp quarterback in Austin Simmons. Drinkwitz called Georgia "the benchmark for the league," so this one carries plenty of intrigue for a first bet.

Missouri vs. Georgia odds: Can the Tigers stun the top-ranked Bulldogs?

Here are the Fanatics odds for Missouri vs. Georgia, set for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in Athens:

Moneyline: Missouri +486, Georgia -558.

Spread: Georgia -14.5.

Total: 47.5 points.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Missouri vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to claim your bonus and place your first wager on Missouri vs. Georgia:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start your registration. Create your new account and enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on Missouri vs. Georgia at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to unlock $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not stop after your welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and these can change from one game day to the next.

Open the "Promos" tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is live. Checking it before you place a wager on Missouri vs. Georgia or any other college football game could help you find extra value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.