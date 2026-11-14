Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash on Texas vs. LSU

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash when you wager on Texas vs. LSU. This offer is live for new users as of Saturday, Nov. 14. Sign up, place your first bet on this SEC showdown and start earning.

The sixth-ranked Longhorns head to Baton Rouge on a three-game winning streak, while the Tigers need a statement win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Both teams have plenty to play for, which makes this game a fitting first bet for your new account.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Texas vs. LSU

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users who register with code SIBONUS350, make a qualifying deposit and place a $20 bet. Instead of one lump sum, you unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, which adds up to $350. Think of it like a long SEC schedule, where every week brings another chance to collect.

I treat the Texas vs. LSU game as Day 1 of the seven-day stretch. If you place a $20 bet on this matchup, you start the clock on your FanCash rewards. The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works best when you plan your daily bets ahead of time.

Here is what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is available only to new users who do not already have an account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY, but not in New York.

The offer works whether your Texas vs. LSU bet wins or loses. Say you put $20 on Texas to win at +157. If the Longhorns pull off the road upset, you collect your winnings and still unlock your daily FanCash. If LSU wins at home instead, you lose that $20 wager, but your first $50 in FanCash still arrives and your daily rewards continue.

The same applies if you back LSU on the spread. A $20 bet on the Tigers at -5.5 wins if they beat Texas by six points or more. If Texas wins outright or loses by five or fewer, the bet loses, yet the bonus structure stays intact.

Want to compare this deal with other options? Check out the latest sportsbook promos to see how it stacks up.

Texas vs. LSU odds: Can the Longhorns steal one in Death Valley?

Texas visits LSU for a 7:30 PM ET kickoff on Saturday night, and Fanatics lists the Tigers as home favorites. Here is a look at the current Texas vs. LSU odds:

Moneyline: Texas +157, LSU -177.

Spread: LSU -5.5.

Total: 45.5 points.

Odds can move before kickoff, so check the Fanatics Sportsbook app for the latest lines. The moneyline gives Texas bettors a bigger payout, while the spread asks LSU backers to cover nearly a touchdown.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Texas vs. LSU

Getting started takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your offer before the Texas vs. LSU kickoff:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start the sign-up process. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Texas vs. LSU in the college football section and choose your market, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for details on features, markets and more.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, from odds boosts to special event promotions.

To find the latest deals, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, because new offers tend to appear around major games like Texas vs. LSU.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.