Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20 on Washington vs. New York, Get $350 in FanCash

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to get $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on Washington vs. New York on Thursday Night Football. This welcome offer is available to new users as of Thursday, Nov. 12. The offer is not available in New York.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Washington vs. New York

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo turns one $20 wager into a week of rewards. New users who register with code SIBONUS350 and make a qualifying deposit can unlock $50 in FanCash every day for seven days, worth $350 in total. Tonight's NFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium is the perfect place to start, and it counts as day 1.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video, and the game opens NFL Week 10. New York leads the division at 5-2-1 after a 19-11 win over Philadelphia. Washington sits at 2-5-1 after a 20-13 loss to Los Angeles, but the teams tied 27-27 on Oct. 11, so this rematch has plenty of intrigue. Compared with other sportsbook promos , this one rewards you for coming back each day, not just for placing a single bet.

Here are the key terms to know before you bet:

The offer is for new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be at least $20 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Washington vs. New York is a qualifying game for that opening bet.

You must place a qualifying bet within seven days of signing up.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, for a total of $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Here is how your bet could play out. Say you put $20 on New York to cover the spread against Washington. If New York wins the game and covers, you collect your winnings on that bet. If Washington wins outright or keeps the game close, your $20 wager still counts toward the offer, and you still unlock your FanCash rewards by placing your qualifying bets over the following days.

The matchup gives bettors plenty to weigh. J.J. McCarthy is expected to make his first home start for New York despite a right hip injury, and he has completed 43 of 68 passes for 622 yards since arriving from Minnesota. Cam Skattebo returns to give New York a boost on the ground against a Washington run defense ranked 12th. Washington's pass defense ranks third-worst in the league, which puts Malik Nabers in a strong spot after his four straight 100-yard games.

On the other side, Jayden Daniels has thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception in 180 attempts. Stefon Diggs needs one touchdown catch to reach 80 for his career. New York enters 6-2 against the spread, while Washington is 4-4, and Washington has not lost to New York since November 2023.

Washington vs. New York odds: a tight Thursday night battle

Here are the Fanatics Sportsbook odds for Washington vs. New York on Thursday Night Football, set for 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Washington +110, New York -130.

Spread: New York -2.

Total: about 41 points.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Washington vs. New York

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your offer and place your first bet on tonight's game:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on Washington vs. New York at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for details on markets, features and the app experience.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is only the start. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, so there is often something new to use on NFL Sundays, Monday nights and beyond. To see what is live, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section.

Check back often, because offers change with the sports calendar. Whether you are betting on the NFC East race or the next big game, a quick look at the Promos tab can help you get more from every wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.