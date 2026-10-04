Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,000 in FanCash for NFL Sunda 4 PM Slate

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 4's Sunday 4 PM slate delivers must-watch matchups, and you can maximize your action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Oct. 4, giving you the perfect opportunity to bet on Chiefs-Raiders, Broncos-49ers, Chargers-Seahawks, and Dolphins-Vikings.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 4

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo lets you earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for your first 10 days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer on the NFL slate. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. If your bet wins on Chiefs-Raiders or any other game in the 4 PM window, you keep your winnings and can repeat the offer the next day.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll across the week's best sportsbook promos . The offer is available in select states including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash if your bet loses, claimable for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them before they vanish.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026, so claim it while it's available.

The beauty of this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is its flexibility. You can target any game in the 4 PM slate, whether you're backing the undefeated Chiefs against the Raiders or fading the struggling Dolphins against Minnesota's elite defense. Each day presents a fresh opportunity to earn FanCash on your first 10 days using the platform.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the NFL slate

Getting started with your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the NFL Week 4 Sunday action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NFL Week 4 4 PM slate and select your first wager on Chiefs-Raiders, Broncos-49ers, Chargers-Seahawks, or Dolphins-Vikings. Place a bet of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses and boosts

Your welcome offer is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the NFL season and beyond. You'll find these promotions by checking the "Promos" section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook highlights daily deals tailored to upcoming games and betting markets.

Whether you're chasing value on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup or looking for an edge on the Broncos-49ers showdown, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Make it a habit to check the app before placing your bets so you don't miss out on extra value that could boost your potential returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.