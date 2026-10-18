Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 6 Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 6 Sunday delivers some of the season's most compelling matchups, and there's no better time to join $350 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. Whether you're eyeing the Chargers-Chiefs showdown at 4:00 PM ET or the Cowboys-Packers primetime clash, this welcome offer gives you plenty of ammunition to place bets on the day's best action. New users can activate this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo on Oct. 18 and start building their bankroll immediately.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 6 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days. After you register and make a qualifying deposit, place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any NFL Week 6 Sunday game. Once that bet settles, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for the next week, giving you multiple opportunities to capitalize on the slate's best matchups.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20+ bet at minimum -500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used on qualifying bets.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's say you place your initial $20 bet on the Chargers-Chiefs game at 4:00 PM ET. If Kansas City covers the spread and your bet wins, you'll pocket your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the Chargers pull off the upset and your bet loses, you still unlock that $50 in FanCash the next day, giving you another shot at the Ravens-Browns or any other Week 6 matchup. This structure means you have seven consecutive days to deploy your daily FanCash rewards across the NFL slate.

When exploring available sportsbook promos , the Fanatics offer stands out because it provides substantial bonus value while keeping the initial bet requirement reasonable. The daily drip of FanCash also encourages sustained engagement throughout the week, perfect for bettors who want to stay active across multiple NFL games.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 6

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer on any NFL Week 6 Sunday game by Oct. 25. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 6

The welcome bonus is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users, including parlay bonuses, same-game parlay specials, and odds boosts on marquee matchups. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus, head to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover what's currently available. These ongoing offers ensure you always have extra value when placing bets on NFL games and other sports throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.