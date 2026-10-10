Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $350 in FanCash for Texas vs. Oklahoma

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Red River Shootout is back, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer. New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to earn $350 in FanCash when they bet $20 on Saturday's matchup between No. 1 Texas and Oklahoma. This offer is available through Oct. 10, giving you a limited window to sign up and start betting on one of college football's most storied rivalries.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you meet the requirements. Here's what you need to know about claiming this welcome offer for Saturday's game between the Longhorns and Sooners.

After registering with the promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, you'll place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any market related to the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. Once you complete that initial wager, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350. Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use your FanCash quickly to maximize your betting opportunities.

Consider this scenario: If you bet $20 on Texas to cover the spread and the Longhorns win, you'll have your initial winnings plus the $50 in daily FanCash to continue betting throughout the week. Even if your first bet doesn't land, you'll still receive the full $350 in FanCash across the seven-day period, giving you multiple chances to find winning wagers on sportsbook promos and other Fanatics offerings.

Register using promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus.

Place a $20+ bet at -500 odds or longer on the Texas vs. Oklahoma game.

Receive $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash expires 24 hours after it's issued.

This offer is available only to new users in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, and WY.

The offer is not available in New York.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo expires seven days after you claim your first $50 reward, so timing matters when you're planning your bets on this rivalry game. Texas enters as the undefeated No. 1 team, while Oklahoma is searching for momentum after recent losses. Whether you're backing the Longhorns' perfect record or looking for value with the Sooners, this welcome offer gives you substantial FanCash to explore multiple betting angles.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Saturday's game

Signing up for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and start betting on Texas vs. Oklahoma.

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer on any market for the Texas vs. Oklahoma game on Saturday. Return daily for seven consecutive days to claim your $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards before they expire 24 hours after being issued.

For a deeper look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer and used your initial FanCash, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonuses, boosts, and special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. You can discover these additional opportunities by checking the "Promos" section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly for both new and existing bettors.

Whether you're looking to maximize value on the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup or explore other college football games, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh with competitive offers. Make sure to check back frequently, as limited-time boosts and enhanced odds can give you an edge when you're planning your weekend wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.