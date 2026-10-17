Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $350 in FanCash for Week 7 College Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 7 college football is absolutely loaded with ranked matchups, and you can maximize your betting experience with a $350 in FanCash welcome offer from Fanatics. Saturday, Oct. 17 features six ranked-versus-ranked games, including a top-five Big Ten showdown and No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 8 BYU at night. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 7 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of -500. You'll unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, making this offer perfect for capitalizing on Week 7's incredible slate of games. Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use your daily FanCash quickly.

Here's how the offer plays out across the week: On Day 1, you place your initial $20+ bet on any Week 7 game and earn your first $50 in FanCash. If you bet on No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana and win, you'll have your original winnings plus $50 in FanCash to deploy on the afternoon slate. If that bet doesn't hit, you still collect the $50 in FanCash to continue betting through the rest of Saturday's action. You'll repeat this process daily for seven days, accumulating up to $350 in total FanCash.

This sportsbook promos offer is available only to new users in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The offer is not available in New York. Here are the key terms:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

Unlock $50 in FanCash every day for seven days, totaling $350.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

The beauty of this offer is that it aligns perfectly with Week 7's marathon Saturday schedule. You can use your daily FanCash allocations across the noon ET kickoffs featuring Ohio State-Indiana and Florida-Texas, the afternoon SEC showdowns with Alabama-Tennessee and Missouri-Ole Miss, and the night games headlined by Notre Dame-BYU and Miami-Florida State.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 7

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your $350 in FanCash and start betting on Week 7's marquee matchups:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or more bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return daily for seven consecutive days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash allocations on Week 7 games and beyond before each day's reward expires.

Once you've completed these steps, you'll have access to all of Fanatics Sportsbook's betting markets for the full Week 7 slate. Whether you're targeting the Ohio State-Indiana matchup at noon ET or waiting for Notre Dame-BYU at 7:30 PM ET, your FanCash will be ready to deploy. For more details on how Fanatics stacks up against other options, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 7

Fanatics regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for existing users throughout the season. You can find these promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities. These ongoing promotions give you multiple ways to maximize your value beyond your initial welcome offer.

The Week 7 college football schedule is one of the most compelling of the season, with undefeated teams facing off and ranked matchups stacked throughout the day. By claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo now, you'll have $350 in FanCash to spread across the action and make the most of Saturday's incredible slate of games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.