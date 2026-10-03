Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Florida vs. Missouri

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a pivotal SEC matchup, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The Gators look to extend their unbeaten start against a Tigers team seeking to bounce back from its first loss of the season. With kickoff set for 3:30 PM ET on ABC at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, there's no better time to join Fanatics and claim up to $1,000 in FanCash during your first 10 days on the platform.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Florida vs Missouri

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users the opportunity to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To activate this offer, you'll need to use the promo code SIBONUS during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit. Once your account is set up, place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

Here's how the mechanics work when you bet on the Florida vs Missouri game. If your initial wager loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. For example, if you place a $50 bet on Florida to cover the spread and the Gators fall short, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue betting throughout the day. The beauty of this offer is that you can repeat the process each day for 10 days, giving you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while watching compelling SEC football.

When reviewing sportsbook promos , it's important to understand the terms. The FanCash you receive is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days, so use it strategically on upcoming games. The offer is available only to new users in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The promotion expires on Aug. 23, 2026, so make sure to claim it before then.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the Florida vs Missouri matchup

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to set up your account and place your first wager on Saturday's game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a valid government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Select your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to the Florida vs Missouri game on the app. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting any withdrawals. Verify your identity in advance and use your bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on popular matchups throughout the sports calendar. To discover these additional opportunities, simply check the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find the latest offers tailored to current sporting events. Whether you're betting on college football, the NFL, or any other sport, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore beyond your initial welcome package.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.