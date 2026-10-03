Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Florida vs. Missouri
New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.
Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a pivotal SEC matchup, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The Gators look to extend their unbeaten start against a Tigers team seeking to bounce back from its first loss of the season. With kickoff set for 3:30 PM ET on ABC at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, there's no better time to join Fanatics and claim up to $1,000 in FanCash during your first 10 days on the platform.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Florida vs Missouri
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users the opportunity to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To activate this offer, you'll need to use the promo code SIBONUS during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit. Once your account is set up, place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.
Here's how the mechanics work when you bet on the Florida vs Missouri game. If your initial wager loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. For example, if you place a $50 bet on Florida to cover the spread and the Gators fall short, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue betting throughout the day. The beauty of this offer is that you can repeat the process each day for 10 days, giving you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while watching compelling SEC football.
When reviewing sportsbook promos, it's important to understand the terms. The FanCash you receive is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days, so use it strategically on upcoming games. The offer is available only to new users in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The promotion expires on Aug. 23, 2026, so make sure to claim it before then.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the Florida vs Missouri matchup
Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to set up your account and place your first wager on Saturday's game:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store.
- Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address.
- Provide a valid government-issued ID for account verification.
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer.
- Select your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10.
- Navigate to the Florida vs Missouri game on the app.
- Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100.
- Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting any withdrawals.
- Verify your identity in advance and use your bonus bets before they expire after seven days.
For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users
Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on popular matchups throughout the sports calendar. To discover these additional opportunities, simply check the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find the latest offers tailored to current sporting events. Whether you're betting on college football, the NFL, or any other sport, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore beyond your initial welcome package.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.