Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) visit the Chicago Bears (1-1) on Monday night, and it's the perfect time to claim a up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New bettors can start earning bonuses immediately and continue building their bankroll throughout the week. This Monday Night Football matchup offers an excellent opportunity to test the Fanatics platform while the offer remains active through Sept. 28.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. You'll need to use promo code SIBONUS during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to activate the offer. Once activated, place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash.

Here's how the offer works in practice for Monday's Eagles-Bears matchup. If you bet $50 on the Eagles to cover the spread at -110 odds and the bet loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. You can repeat this process each day for 10 days, meaning you could earn up to $100 in FanCash daily. The bonus FanCash expires after seven days, so be sure to use it before it disappears.

This offer is available only to new users in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Check out other available sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up. The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026, so you have plenty of time to take advantage.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Eagles vs. Bears

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start betting on Monday's game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create a new account by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer for Monday's Eagles-Bears game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its bonus offerings, including parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other special promotions tied to major sporting events. To discover what bonuses are currently available, simply navigate to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find all active offers and their specific terms. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.