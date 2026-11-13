Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA Cup Games: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to unlock a $350 in FanCash welcome offer on Nov. 14. New users bet $20 on Friday's NBA Cup games, including Knicks-Pacers, and earn FanCash over seven days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA Cup games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users for placing a $20 wager on an NBA Cup game. I like this setup because the reward arrives in daily installments. You get $50 in FanCash each day for a week, worth $350 in total.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built for bettors who want to stay active during the NBA Cup group stage. Friday's slate gives you plenty of options. The Knicks visit the Pacers at 7:00 PM ET, the Bucks visit the Magic at 7:00 PM ET, and the Cavaliers travel to Miami for an 8:00 PM ET tip.

Here are the key terms for the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is available only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first qualifying bet must be $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY. It is not available in New York.

Your NBA Cup wager counts as day 1 of the seven-day window. Place a $20 bet on the Knicks-Pacers game, and you start the clock on your first $50 in FanCash. You then return each day with another qualifying bet to collect the rest.

Here is how the results play out. Say you put $20 on the Knicks moneyline at about -196 and New York wins. You collect your winnings in cash, and your $50 in FanCash for the day still lands in your account. If you take the Pacers at about +176 and they fall short, you lose that $20 stake, but the FanCash from your qualifying wager still unlocks. The bonus does not depend on whether your bet wins.

Remember that the daily FanCash expires 24 hours after it arrives, so use it quickly. FanCash works as site credit for future wagers and cannot be withdrawn. For more ways to compare welcome bonuses, check out the latest sportsbook promos from top operators.

Friday's NBA Cup odds: Knicks, Bucks and Cavaliers take center stage

Several NBA Cup games on Friday's slate offer strong betting options for your first wager. Here are the odds from Fanatics for three marquee matchups:

Knicks at Pacers (7:00 PM ET): The Knicks are favored at about -196 on the moneyline, while the Pacers sit at about +176. New York is a 2.5-point favorite, and the total is set at 233.5.

Bucks at Magic (7:00 PM ET): Orlando is the heavy home favorite at about -317 on the moneyline, with Milwaukee at about +300.

Cavaliers at Heat (8:00 PM ET): This one is nearly a pick 'em. Cleveland is about +113 on the moneyline, and Miami is about -115.

Odds can shift before tipoff, so check the Fanatics Sportsbook app for the latest lines. Keep your qualifying bet at -500 or longer to meet the offer requirements. Most of the sides above clear that bar easily.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for NBA Cup games

Signing up takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to start your offer with a bet on Friday's NBA Cup action:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Choose an NBA Cup game, such as Knicks at Pacers, and place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it, before it expires.

Want a deeper look at the app, the markets and the user experience? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after the NBA Cup tips off

The welcome offer is only the start. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses and other rewards for current customers. These promotions often tie into big games, so you may find a fresh offer as the NBA Cup group stage heats up through Nov. 27.

To see what is live, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, because new deals can appear without much notice. A quick look before you place a bet could add extra value to your NBA wagers.

Be sure to bet responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.