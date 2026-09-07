Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 1: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 1 arrives with a loaded schedule, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The season kicks off with the Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl rematch on Wednesday, followed by the 49ers-Rams international showcase in Melbourne on Thursday, and a full slate of division rivalries through Monday night. Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash as of Sept. 7 to start your Week 1 betting journey.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for Week 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn bonus funds across their first 10 days on the platform. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, building toward the full $1,000 bonus.

Here's how it plays out during Week 1. Say you place a $50 bet on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup at minus-500 odds and lose. Fanatics credits you $50 in FanCash, which you can use on Thursday's 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne or any other Week 1 matchup. If you win that initial bet, you keep your winnings and can still place another qualifying wager the next day. The bonus resets daily, allowing you to maximize your FanCash across the entire opening week of the season.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its flexibility and daily reset structure. Here are the key terms:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses.

Claim the offer for 10 consecutive days for up to $1,000 total.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Week 1 provides the perfect opportunity to test this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. With Patriots-Seahawks on Wednesday, the Australia game Thursday, and marquee matchups like Packers-Vikings, Commanders-Eagles, and Broncos-Chiefs throughout the week, you'll have plenty of betting opportunities to maximize your bonus potential.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Week 1

Signing up for Fanatics and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on NFL Week 1:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer during the Patriots-Seahawks game or any other Week 1 matchup. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits your stake as FanCash, up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 days to earn the full $1,000 bonus. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a detailed breakdown of all Fanatics features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics

The Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out additional bonuses, boosts, and promotions for existing users throughout the season. You can find these offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly. Whether you're looking for parlay boosts on Week 1 matchups or enhanced odds on specific games, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh and competitive.

Existing users should check the app frequently to stay updated on limited-time offers. Many of these promotions tie directly to major events like the Patriots-Seahawks opener or the Broncos-Chiefs Monday night finale, giving you multiple ways to add value to your bets throughout the week. The Promos section makes it easy to claim any offer that catches your eye.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.