New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 on Vikings vs. 49ers and get $350 in FanCash . New users who sign up by Sunday, Nov. 22, can lock in this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday Night Football.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Vikings vs. 49ers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is simple. Register with code SIBONUS350, deposit at least $10 and place a $20 bet on Minnesota vs. San Francisco. That bet counts as day 1 of your seven-day bonus window.

After that first wager, you unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days. That adds up to $350 in total. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus rewards you for coming back daily, so it pays to plan your bets for the week.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first qualifying bet must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how it plays out with the Vikings and 49ers. Say you put $20 on San Francisco to cover the spread. If the 49ers cover, you collect your winnings and still earn the first $50 in FanCash. If Minnesota wins outright, you lose your $20 stake, but the offer still pays out your FanCash as long as you meet the daily requirements.

The same logic applies if you back Minnesota on the moneyline. A Vikings upset at +145 would turn a $20 bet into a profit, and a 49ers win would cost you the wager. Either way, your Day 1 qualifying bet on this game starts the clock on the full $350. For more ways to boost your bankroll, check out the latest sportsbook promos .

Vikings vs. 49ers odds for Sunday Night Football in Mexico City

Here are the Fanatics Sportsbook lines for Minnesota vs. San Francisco on Sunday Night Football, set for an 8:20 PM ET kickoff:

Moneyline: Vikings +145, 49ers -175.

Spread: 49ers -3.5.

Total: 46.5 points.

The 49ers are the favorites after their 46-40 win over Dallas. Minnesota brings plenty of momentum behind Kirk Cousins, who threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 win over Green Bay in his Vikings debut. Any of these markets can serve as your qualifying bet, as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your bonus and bet on Vikings vs. 49ers:

Click the link to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account with promo code SIBONUS350. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find the Minnesota vs. San Francisco game in the NFL section. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. This is your day 1 bet. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours before it expires.

I like to set a daily reminder so I never miss a bonus day. That small habit keeps the full $350 within reach. Want more details before you sign up? Read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after the Vikings vs. 49ers game

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for current customers across the NFL, NBA, college sports and more.

To find the latest deals, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers appear often, so check back before each big game to see what is available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.