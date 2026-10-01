Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 FanCash for Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Thursday Night Football brings an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer. New bettors can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through Oct. 1 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll while betting on one of the most anticipated divisional matchups of the season.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Steelers vs. Browns

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to claim up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as a bonus. You can repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses to use across all available sportsbook promos .

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Steelers to win Thursday night at -200 odds. If Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland, you'll get $50 in FanCash credited to your account. The next day, you could place another $100 wager on a different sport or market, and if that bet doesn't hit, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. This flexibility makes it easy to explore different betting options while building your bonus balance.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; you cannot have an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum -500 odds.

Receive your stake back as FanCash (up to $100 per day) if your bet loses.

Claim the offer for your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you plenty of opportunities to build confidence in your betting strategy. Whether you're backing Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers or Deshaun Watson and the Browns, you have multiple chances to earn bonuses throughout your first 10 days on the platform.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and place your first bet on Steelers vs. Browns:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select "Sign Up" to create your new account. Enter your personal information and provide a government-issued ID for account verification. During registration, enter the promo code SIBONUS to activate the offer. Complete your sign-up and select a preferred banking method. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Thursday Night Football matchup and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on how Fanatics compares to other sportsbooks, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Thursday Night Football

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings, including parlay boosts, same-game parlays, and sport-specific bonuses that can enhance your betting experience.

To discover these additional opportunities, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find a curated list of current offers tailored to different sports and betting markets. Whether you're interested in NFL action, basketball, baseball, or other sports, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore beyond your initial welcome package.

Make the most of your time on the platform by checking back regularly. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar frequently, so staying informed about new offers helps you maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.