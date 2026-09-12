Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in FanCash for College Football Week 2

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

College Football Week 2 delivers some of the most compelling matchups of the early season, and you can maximize your betting potential on Sept. 12 with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash during their first 10 days on the platform. Whether you're eyeing the No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas showdown or any of the other marquee matchups this weekend, Fanatics gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for College Football Week 2

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it functions: you place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. This structure means you can test multiple betting strategies throughout College Football Week 2 without depleting your initial deposit.

The offer works perfectly for the Ohio State-Texas game on Sept. 12, which serves as your first opportunity to claim bonus funds. Imagine betting $50 on Texas to cover the spread at minus-110 odds. If Texas wins, you keep your winnings. If Texas loses, you receive $50 in FanCash to use on subsequent bets throughout the week. You can repeat this process each day for 10 days, building your total to sportsbook promos that reward consistent engagement.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

FanCash awards are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer is available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

The beauty of this offer lies in its flexibility. You're not locked into betting on Ohio State-Texas alone. Throughout the week, you can apply your FanCash to any College Football Week 2 matchup, from Oklahoma at Michigan in the noon window to Arkansas at Utah late Saturday night. Each day presents a fresh chance to earn another $100 in bonus funds, making this an ideal promotion for bettors who want sustained value.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 2

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Ohio State-Texas game kicks off on Sept. 12:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, email, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any College Football Week 2 game at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 days to maximize your total bonus.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features, betting options, and user experience.

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding your loyalty throughout the season. The sportsbook regularly releases daily boosts, parlay specials, and other promotional offers designed to enhance your betting experience. You'll find these ongoing opportunities by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

Existing users benefit from tailored promotions that evolve with the college football calendar. Whether you're betting on Conference matchups later in the season or playoff games in December, Fanatics ensures there's always a bonus or boost available to maximize your potential returns. Make it a habit to check the Promos section before placing your bets, as limited-time offers can significantly increase your edge.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.