Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Matched in FanCash for College Football Week 3

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 3 college football delivers some of the season's most compelling matchups, and Sept. 19 is the perfect day to start your sportsbook journey. I'm ready to capitalize on the action with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash . Whether you're eyeing the LSU-Ole Miss showdown or the Georgia-Arkansas noon kickoff, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll over your first 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 3 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is designed to reward new bettors who want to explore the platform's full range of college football betting options. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, then place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as a bonus, up to $100 in FanCash. The best part? You can repeat this process for your first 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Let's say you place your first bet on No. 7 LSU to beat No. 8 Ole Miss at minus-110 odds. If LSU wins, you keep your winnings and move forward with your account balance. If Ole Miss pulls off the upset, Fanatics credits you with up to $100 in FanCash to use on your next wager. This approach lets you explore different games throughout Week 3 without depleting your own funds.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days if your bet loses.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is perfect for Week 3 because you have a full slate of college football games to explore. From the Georgia-Arkansas matchup at noon ET to the LSU-Ole Miss primetime showcase on ABC, you'll have plenty of betting opportunities to maximize your bonus potential across multiple days.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for college football betting

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 3 college football:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select "Sign Up" to create your new account. Enter your personal information and provide a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the offer. Choose your preferred payment method and deposit at least $10 to qualify. Navigate to the college football section and select your first game, such as LSU vs. Ole Miss. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics automatically credits up to $100 in FanCash to your account. Repeat this process each day for your first 10 days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on what makes Fanatics a top choice for college football betting, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 3

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings, giving existing users access to enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and other exclusive deals throughout the college football season. You'll find these promotions by checking the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly based on upcoming games and betting trends.

Whether you're betting on Week 3 matchups or looking ahead to future college football action, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore. The combination of your initial welcome bonus and these ongoing promotions makes Fanatics a compelling choice for serious college football bettors who want to maximize their value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.