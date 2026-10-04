Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Lions vs. Panthers

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions in a prime-time matchup on Sunday, Oct. 5, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. New bettors can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you wager on the Lions-Panthers game while building your bankroll over your first 10 days on the platform.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Lions vs. Panthers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn bonus funds across 10 consecutive days. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. This means you can target the Lions-Panthers game as your first bet and potentially earn bonus funds to use on future wagers.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; you cannot have an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus funds, up to $100 per day.

You can claim this bonus for 10 consecutive days, earning up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them before they vanish.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Consider the Lions-Panthers matchup as day one of your welcome offer. If you place a $50 wager on Detroit to cover the spread and the Lions lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on your next bet. Conversely, if your $50 wager wins, you'll keep your winnings and can place another qualifying bet the following day to earn additional bonus funds.

When browsing sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' offer stands out because it allows you to claim bonuses across multiple days rather than just once. This extended window gives you flexibility to build your account value gradually while betting on games you're interested in.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Lions-Panthers game

Signing up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Lions and Panthers kick off on Oct. 5:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and provide your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the offer. Verify your identity by uploading a government-issued ID as requested. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Lions vs. Panthers game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features, user interface, and betting options.

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, Fanatics continues to reward its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonus bets, profit boosts, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

To discover what promotions are currently active, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find a curated list of available offers that you can apply to your account, whether you're betting on the NFL, college football, or any other sport. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.