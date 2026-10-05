Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Monday ALDS Games
New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.
Monday, Oct. 5 brings two critical ALDS games, and you can maximize your betting action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash during their first 10 days on the platform. Whether you're backing the White Sox and Guardians in the afternoon or the Yankees and Rays at night, this welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while betting on playoff baseball.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for the ALDS games
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new bettors with up to $100 in FanCash for each of your first 10 days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can repeat the process the next day.
Consider the White Sox-Guardians matchup as your first opportunity. Cleveland's Gavin Williams takes the mound after a strong regular season, while Chicago's pitching strategy remains fluid. You could wager $1 on the Guardians to win at minus-500 odds or longer. If they fall short and Chicago advances, you'll receive $1 back in FanCash to use on the Yankees-Rays night game. Conversely, if Cleveland pulls off the upset, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying bet the following day.
The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo comes with specific terms you should understand:
- Available in 24 states including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- FanCash expires after seven days, so use your bonuses promptly.
- The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.
- Only new users without existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts qualify.
- Requires a 1x playthrough before withdrawing funds.
These sportsbook promos make the ALDS an ideal time to test Fanatics' platform. With two games on Oct. 5, you can strategically place bets across multiple matchups and build your FanCash balance throughout the 10-day promotional window.
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the ALDS
Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on the White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays games:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store.
- Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address.
- Provide a government-issued ID for account verification.
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours.
- Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses.
- Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.
For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional promotions available on Fanatics Sportsbook
Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, parlay specials, and daily bonuses designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. You'll find these additional offers by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly. Existing users should check back frequently, especially during major sporting events like the ALDS, when Fanatics typically rolls out exclusive betting boosts and enhanced odds on key matchups.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.