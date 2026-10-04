Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for NFL Week 4 Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 4 Sunday delivers a full slate of compelling matchups, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook than Oct. 4. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. From the early London kickoff between the Colts and Commanders to the undefeated Chiefs-Raiders showdown in Las Vegas, you'll have plenty of opportunities to put your bonus to work.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 4 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash each day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Chiefs to cover the spread against the Raiders on Sunday. If Kansas City wins, you keep your winnings. If Las Vegas pulls off the upset, you'll get your $50 back as FanCash to use on another game later that day or throughout the week. This structure makes it simple to explore different sportsbook promos while building your bankroll.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Available to new users only in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for up to 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

With Week 4 Sunday featuring everything from the international Colts-Commanders matchup at 9:30 AM ET to the late-window Broncos-49ers game, you'll have all day to deploy your FanCash across multiple betting opportunities.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NFL Week 4

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on Week 4 Sunday:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and familiarize yourself with the platform's features and betting options. Register by providing your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer, targeting a Week 4 game like the Rams-Eagles matchup or the undefeated Chiefs-Raiders clash. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total bonus. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions await existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, boosts, and special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. You can discover these promotions by checking the "Promos" section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

Whether you're chasing the best odds on the Chiefs-Raiders undefeated matchup or looking for value on the Packers-Buccaneers game, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Make it a habit to browse available offers before placing your bets, as you might find enhanced odds or bonus bets that align perfectly with your Week 4 Sunday picks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.