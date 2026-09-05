Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for College Football Week 1

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

College Football Week 1 Saturday is here, and it's the perfect time to start your sportsbook journey. The up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer from Fanatics is available now through Sept. 5, giving new users a chance to bet on some of the season's biggest matchups. Whether you're eyeing the Clemson-LSU primetime showdown or the Oregon-Boise State afternoon clash, this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while enjoying the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 1 games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is designed to reward new users over their first 10 days on the platform. Here's what makes this offer valuable: you can claim up to $100 in FanCash each day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. The mechanics are straightforward — place a $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Ohio State to cover against Ball State at -500 odds on Saturday morning. If the Buckeyes win, you keep your winnings. If they lose, you get $50 in FanCash credited to your account. You can repeat this process each day through your first 10 days, maximizing your bonus potential across the entire Week 1 slate.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

FanCash is awarded up to $100 per day if your wager loses.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

When you're browsing sportsbook promos , you'll find that few offers give you this many chances to earn bonus funds. The 10-day window means you can test the platform across multiple games, from the early slate featuring Alabama and Ohio State to the primetime Clemson-LSU matchup.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Saturday's games

Getting started with the Fanatics welcome offer is quick and easy. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on College Football Week 1 Saturday:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and familiarize yourself with the platform's features and betting options. Create a new account by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer, targeting any of Saturday's games like Boise State at Oregon or Texas State at Texas. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash, which you can use on subsequent wagers. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total bonus. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, Fanatics continues to reward its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features betting boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers that can enhance your betting experience throughout the college football season.

To discover these additional opportunities, simply navigate to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find updated offers refreshed regularly, giving you multiple ways to add value to your bets on future games beyond Week 1. Whether it's a boost on a specific matchup or a parlay promotion, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.