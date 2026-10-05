Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Falcons vs. Saints

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Monday Night Football returns to the Superdome for a historic matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on Oct. 5. New bettors can take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash while betting on this emotional NFC South showdown. This welcome offer gives you multiple chances to earn bonuses over your first 10 days using Fanatics Sportsbook.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Falcons vs. Saints

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus 500 or longer on the Falcons-Saints game or any other sporting event. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

Here's how it plays out: Say you bet $50 on the Saints to cover the spread against the Falcons and lose. You'd receive $50 in FanCash as a bonus. If you win that same $50 wager, you keep your winnings as normal cash. You can repeat this process daily for 10 days, earning up to $1,000 in total FanCash bonuses. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers in your state.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minus 500 odds or longer.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you plenty of opportunities to build your bankroll while enjoying the Falcons-Saints matchup and other sporting events throughout your first 10 days on the platform.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on the Falcons vs. Saints game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, email, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on the Falcons-Saints game or any other sport at odds of minus 500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional calendar with special offers tied to major sporting events, including additional Monday Night Football matchups throughout the season. You can discover these exclusive deals by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find the latest bonuses, odds boosts, and limited-time offers available to your account. Make sure to check back regularly, especially during big games like Falcons vs. Saints, to maximize your betting value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.