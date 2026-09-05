Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 Matched in FanCash for Clemson vs. LSU

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Two Tigers teams looking to reclaim national relevance square off Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and you can bet on the matchup with up to $1,000 in FanCash . The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer perfect for new bettors ready to wager on Clemson vs. LSU. This offer is available through Sept. 5, so don't miss your chance to maximize your opening bet.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Clemson vs. LSU

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users the opportunity to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as a bonus, up to $100 in FanCash. You can repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

For the Clemson vs. LSU matchup on Saturday, consider this your first opportunity to claim the bonus. If you bet $100 on LSU to cover the spread at minus-110 odds and the Tigers lose, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you wager $50 on Clemson's moneyline at minus-200 odds and Clemson falls short, you'll get $50 in FanCash back. The key is that your initial wager must be at least $1 on qualifying odds.

Here are the essential terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

The offer is available only to new users without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Place a minimum $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

You can claim this bonus for 10 consecutive days, with an expiration date of Aug. 23, 2026.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can request a withdrawal.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Clemson vs. LSU

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your welcome bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to begin betting on Saturday's matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select the option to create a new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Provide a government-issued ID and complete the identity verification process. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Choose your preferred banking method and deposit at least $10 to qualify. Navigate to the Clemson vs. LSU game and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account. Repeat this process for up to 10 days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus offers

Beyond the welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the season. These offers vary by sport and betting market, giving you plenty of opportunities to add value to your wagers. To discover what's currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and check the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active bonuses and limited-time boosts tailored to upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.