Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 Matched in FanCash for Ohio State vs. Texas

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas will clash in one of college football's marquee matchups on Saturday, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks this bonus through Sept. 12, giving you multiple opportunities to wager on this heavyweight showdown between two national title contenders.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Ohio State vs. Texas

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer on the Ohio State vs. Texas game. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

Let's say you bet $50 on Ohio State to cover the spread against Texas and the Buckeyes fall short. You'd receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll. This structure makes it an excellent way to explore sportsbook promos while backing your favorite team in a crucial early-season matchup.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders are ineligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 days if your bet loses.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The beauty of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is its flexibility. You can use it across multiple days leading up to and during the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup, spreading your bets across different markets and maximizing your opportunities to earn bonus funds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Ohio State vs. Texas game

Claiming your bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started betting on Saturday's showdown:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the registration button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the sign-up process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Ohio State vs. Texas game and place your first wager of at least $1 at minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For more details on how Fanatics stacks up against other sportsbooks, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Ohio State vs. Texas

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers its users. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus, Fanatics regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. These ongoing offers give you more ways to maximize value on every wager.

To discover what promotions are currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that can apply to future matchups beyond Saturday's Ohio State vs. Texas clash. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add extra value to your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.