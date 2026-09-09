Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet $100 on Pats-Seahawks to Start Earning $1K FanCash

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with a rematch that demands your attention. New England travels to Seattle for an 8:20 PM ET showdown, and you can maximize your betting potential with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days, making Sept. 9 the perfect time to join and start betting on this marquee matchup.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Patriots vs Seahawks

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a powerful way to explore the platform while betting on one of the season's most compelling rematches. After creating your account and making a minimum $10 deposit using code SIBONUS, you'll place your first wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, building toward the full $1,000 bonus.

Consider this scenario: You place a $50 bet on the Seahawks to cover the 3.5-point spread at -110 odds on opening night. If Seattle wins, you keep your winnings. If New England pulls off the upset, Fanatics credits $50 in FanCash to your account, which you can use on any subsequent wager during your first 10 days. This approach lets you explore various betting markets across the NFL season while building your bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum -500 odds.

Losing bets return your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026, so act quickly to secure your bonus.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

The Patriots enter this rematch with Drake Maye at quarterback and new weapons in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, giving bettors multiple offensive angles to explore. Seattle's defense ranked third against the run last season, making New England's ground game with Rhamondre Stevenson an intriguing prop betting opportunity. Whether you're backing the defending champion Seahawks or looking for value on the Patriots' upset bid, this bonus gives you multiple opportunities to test your picks.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Patriots-Seahawks game

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and place your first bet on Wednesday's matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or access the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Patriots vs Seahawks game and place a wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits your stake as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process on each of your first 10 days to accumulate up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

Your journey with Fanatics doesn't end after you claim your welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to reward both new and existing users throughout the season. These ongoing offers give you additional ways to maximize your betting value on Patriots games, Seahawks matchups, and every other NFL contest on the schedule.

To discover what promotions are currently available, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find daily boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your betting experience. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add extra value to your wagers as the 2026 season unfolds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.